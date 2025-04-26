Gurugram Police arrests kingpin of vehicle lifting gang from Rajasthan's Alwar

Gurugram, Apr 26 (PTI) The kingpin of a gang of vehicle lifters with a bounty of Rs 20,000 on him has been arrested from Rajasthan's Alwar, Gurugram police said on Saturday.

The accused identified as Vinod, a resident of Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan, was arrested by the crime unit in Sector 37 police station on Thursday, they said.

Three members of the gang -- namely Rishikesh alias Rishi, Ramprasad alias Rajvir and Mangilal, all hailing from Rajasthan -- were arrested in the case earlier this month.

The gang has stolen more than five dozen vehicle, police said.

They said the gang used to do a recce of cars parked in isolated places at night. Their modus operandi was to single out the car, start it with an electronic device and steal it.

"From perusal of the criminal record of the main accused Vinod, it was found that he has 55 cases registered against him in Rajasthan for various crimes including theft. His gang member Rishikesh alias Rishi has 85 cases filed against him for various crimes including assault, threat to kill and theft in the state, while 56 cases were registered against Ramprasad alias Rajvir. We are questioning the accused," a spokesperson of the Gurugram Police said.