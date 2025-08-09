Gurugram Police arrests man who spied on singer Rahul Fazilpuria after encounter

Gurugram, Aug 8 (PTI) Gurugram Police has arrested a wanted criminal after a brief encounter near Pachgaon, officials said on Friday.

The accused identified as Ramandeep alias Petrol (24) allegedly conducted a recce of Haryanavi singer-rapper Rahul Fazilpuria, who was attacked last month.

Police also suspect his role in the recent murder of property dealer Rohit Shokeen, who was reportedly in touch with Fazilpuria, the officials said.

Ramandeep, who sustained a gunshot injury to his leg in the encounter, has been admitted to a hospital, a Gurugram Police spokesman said.

According to police, Ramandeep, a resident of Kherka village in Sirsa district, has more than a dozen cases of serious crimes registered against him.

Police seized an illegal pistol, 6 empty cartridges and a motorcycle without a number plate from the accused’s possession.

The Manesar crime branch received a tip-off on Thursday night that a wanted criminal would go towards Pachgaon. Accordingly, police set up a barricade and around 1:20 am on Friday, Ramandeep was spotted coming on a bike, the spokesman said.

When asked to stop, the accused took out a pistol and fired one shot towards the police. The police team retaliated by firing two shots, one of which hit Ramandeep on the leg, he said.

Ramandeep was declared a fugitive after he jumped parole following his release on bail in one of the cases.

"The accused did a recce of Rahul Fazilpuria and passed on the information to the shooters. Once discharged from hospital, he will also be questioned in connection with the murder of Rohit Shokeen,” the spokesman said.

Two shots were fired at Fazilpuria’s car on the Badshahpur Southern Peripheral Road in Gurugram on July 14. The singer managed to escape with no injuries.

Shokeen was gunned down near the Palm Hills society in Sector 77 on Monday night.