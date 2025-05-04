Gurugram Police arrests man who threatened SDO by posing as OSD to CM

Gurugram, May 4 (PTI) Police arrested a man who allegedly posed as an OSD to the CM and threatened the sub-divisional officer (SDO) of the electricity department that he will remove some electricity poles, officials said.

Police said the man has been jailed for duping people of Rs 57 lakh to get them a petrol pump in Panchkula by "using his political influence".

During interrogation, the man allegedly admitted that this was his modus operandi where he offers to do something by posing as a politically influential person.

He said that one of his acquaintances asked him to remove the electricity poles near one of his plots. So he threatened the SDO of the electricity department over a call by introducing himself as the OSD of the CM, police said.

"Two separate cases of cheque bounce are also pending against him in the court. We have recovered the mobile phone used in the crime and are questioning him," the spokesperson of Gurugram Police said.