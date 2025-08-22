Gurugram Police arrests Nigerian national with 14 gm MDMA

Gurugram, Aug 22 (PTI) Gurugram Police on Friday arrested a Nigerian national with MDMA from near a petrol pump in the DLF Phase-1 area, officials said.

Police have registered an FIR at the DLF Phase-1 police station after recovering 14.19 gm of MDMA from the possession of Alias Tochi (30), the accused.

MDMA is a synthetic drug with stimulant and psychedelic effects also referred to as ecstacy.

Tochi, a native of Imo in Nigeria, came to India on a medical visa 12 years ago and stayed back in Delhi, police said.

"During interrogation, the accused revealed that he purchased the MDMA from another Nigerian man in Delhi for Rs 1 lakh. He was planning to sell the drug for profit,” a spokesperson for Gurugram Police said. PTI COR ARI