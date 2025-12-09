Gurugram Police arrests proclaimed offender from Delhi

Gurugram, Dec 9 (PTI) Gurugram Police has arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in more than 10 cases, including murder, attempted murder, robbery, dacoity and the Arms Act, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused, Sandeep alias Lathia, is a resident of Sonipat, they said.

In December 2022, Sandeep and his associates were planning to commit a major crime near the Sukhrali community centre here. The police laid a trap and arrested three of his associates. However, Sandeep managed to escape, the police said.

After extensive intelligence and technical surveillance, his location was finally traced to Delhi, and he was arrested on Sunday, the police said.

According to the police, Sandeep was involved in three murders in 2013 and in a 2017 case of kidnapping.

Further investigation is underway, the police said. PTI COR APL