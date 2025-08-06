Gurugram Police arrests six for investment fraud through WhatsApp group

Gurugram, Aug 6 (PTI) The cyber wing of Gurugram Police has arrested six persons accused of cheating people by luring them with the promise of higher returns on investing in stocks through a WhatsApp group, officials said on Wednesday.

According to police, on May 16, a person lodged a complaint claiming that he was cheated through a WhatsApp group with the promise of earning good profits by investing in stocks.

Following a probe, a cyber police team led by inspector Sandeep Kumar arrested six accused from Delhi's Mahipalpur area on Tuesday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Harshit, a resident of Bhageli village in Madhya Pradesh, Shivam, Akash Singh, and Ashish from Gwalior district in Madhya Pradesh, and Ashwani Sharma and Ram Pujan, both residents of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The probe revealed that out of the defrauded amount, around Rs 1.20 lakh was transferred to the bank account of another accused named Vinay Singh Rana, who sold the account to Harshit against a commission of 10 per cent.

"Harshit sold the bank account to Ashish, who then sold it to Akash before it transferred hands to Shivam and then to Ashwani. Ashwani sold the bank account to Ram Pujan, who further sold it to someone against a commission. We are questioning the accused to bust the entire fraud network," ACP (cybercrime) Priyanshu Dewan said.