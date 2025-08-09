Gurugram Police arrests three for cyber fraud across states

Gurugram, Aug 9 (PTI) Police have arrested three people for allegedly committing cyber frauds across different states, officials said on Saturday.

According to police, the accused have been identified as Akil (24), Jahir (22), and Asif.

SIM cards, cash, and a motorcycle were recovered from their possession, they added.

Police said an investigation through the cybercrime portal revealed that a total of ₹17,000 was defrauded in Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Delhi using the mobile numbers of the accused.

Akil admitted to destroying four fake SIM cards used in the crime, they said.

Krishan Kumar, spokesperson of Nuh Police, said that cases have been registered and the accused were sent to judicial custody by the court. PTI COR HIG HIG