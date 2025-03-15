Gurugram police arrests two for aiding cyber fraud in Maha Kumbh taxi booking scam

Gurugram, Mar 15 (PTI) Two persons were arrested for allegedly providing a bank account and SIM card to cyber fraudsters involved in duping people under the pretext of booking taxis for the Maha Kumbh, officials said on Saturday.

The case came to light after a man lodged a complaint regarding fraud of Rs 24,000 in the name of taxi booking for Maha Kumbh on February 10, following which an FIR was registered at the cyber-crime south police station, they said.

During the investigation, police arrested two accused -- Raj and Raja, residents of Sadarpur Colony -- from Noida's Sector 45 on Thursday, police said.

Investigations revealed that the defrauded amount was deposited into Raj’s bank account, while the SIM card used in the fraud was registered in Raja’s name, a police officer said.

Further investigation revealed that the accused had sold the SIM card for Rs 1,000 and the bank account for Rs 10,000 to another person, the officer said.

"We are questioning the accused, and further probe is underway," Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) (cyber) Priyanshu Dewan said. PTI COR OZ OZ