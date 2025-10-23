Gurugram police arrests two for assaulting cab driver, robbing his vehicle

Gurugram, Oct 23 (PTI) Gurugram police has arrested two persons, who along with their accomplices, had allegedly robbed a cab driver of his vehicle and mobile phone after assaulting him in the Bhondsi police station area here, officials said on Thursday.

The stolen car has been recovered from their possession, they added.

According to the complaint filed on October 15, the victim cab driver received a booking for a ride to the airport. When he arrived to pick up passengers in the Bhondsi area, three young men boarded the cab, and they drove towards the airport.

"Upon reaching Sector 69, they stopped the car, got out and began drinking alcohol from a liquor shop. Meanwhile, one of them said he had left his passport behind. Subsequently, they changed the ride's destination," the complaint read.

Moments later, one of them covered the driver's mouth with a cloth, assaulted him and threw him out of the car. The accused then fled away with the driver's cab and mobile, as per the complaint. The accused were also joined by a few accomplices when they were committing the crime.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at the Bhondsi police station.

A team of crime unit officials arrested two accused on Wednesday in the Bhondsi area.

The accused have been identified as Mukesh (25) and Suraj (22), residents of Gonda in Uttar Pradesh. Suraj used to work as a taxi driver while Mukesh is unemployed, police said.

"The accused were trying to sell the robbed car and mobile phone, but the police caught them before they could do so," a Gurugram Police spokesperson said and added that further investigation is underway. PTI COR ARB ARB AMJ AMJ