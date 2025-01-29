Gurugram police arrests two for kidnapping, robbing youth

Gurugram, Dec 16 (PTI) Gurugram police has arrested two accused for allegedly kidnapping a youth in a car and robbing him, officials said.

The car, the looted money and the Aadhar card of the victim have been recovered from their possession, they added.

According to a complaint filed by the youth, a resident of the Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh, he was on his way to his brother's house after work on Sunday night when he was allegedly kidnapped by two men on the way in a car, said the police.

"They took me to a deserted place where they robbed me of my money and Aadhar card and then called my brother and asked for money. However, when their car slowed down at a turn, I opened the door, got out of the car and ran away," the victim said in his complaint. PTI COR MNK MNK