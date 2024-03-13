Gurugram Police arrests two members of interstate vehicle lifting gang

Gurugram, Mar 13 (PTI) Gurugram Police has arrested two members of an interstate vehicle lifting gang who used GPS jammers and a device to make duplicate keys for their thefts, officials said on Wednesday.

The police have recovered seven stolen vehicles, including four SUVs and a motorcycle, and equipment used in theft from their possession, they added.

Acting on a tipoff, the police arrested the duo from new Palam Vihar and Kherki Daula areas on March 7, the police said.

The accused have been identified as Sunil Kumar (44), a resident of Haryana's Jhajjar district and Amit Kumar Jangid (29), a resident of Udaipur district in Rajasthan. Both have studied till Class 12, they said.

During police interrogation, the duo revealed that they used an electronic device that could make duplicate keys and also kept jammers with them to disable the GPS of the vehicle they were stealing.

They also communicated on walkie-talkies with each other during the thefts, the police said.

Explaining their modus operandi, the police said the accused used to first recce an area to find a car parked at an isolated spot. They then broke the glass of the vehicle, make a duplicate key, install jammers to disable the GPS and finally flee with the car.

"After stealing the car, they would take it to Jodhpur in Rajasthan and sell it for Rs 1 lakh or more," a Gurugram police spokesperson said.

Of the seven vehicles recovered from their possession, the gang had stolen four from Gurugram and three from Delhi, the spokesperson said.

Sunil has seven cases registered against him for robbery, theft and under the Arms Act in Delhi. A case under the Arms Act is also lodged against him in Gurugram, the official said.

Apart from the vehicles, two walkie-talkie sets, a key-making equipment, one rechargeable drill machine, device to break car glass, 20 car keys and 4 pairs of fake number plates were recovered from their possession, the police said.

"We are questioning the accused and hope more cases will be solved during interrogation," said the spokesperson.