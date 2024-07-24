Gurugram Police arrests two persons in murder case

Gurugram, Jul 24 (PTI) The Gurugram Police arrested two accused in the case of murder of a 24-year-old youth whose body was found on July 21, said police.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ajay and Sanjay, natives of the deceased's village, said police.

The main accused confessed to the murder allegedly on suspicion of an extra-marital relationship of the deceased with his wife, they added.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Sanoj, a native of the Simri village in Bihar's Saharsa district. The deceased's brother in his complaint said Sanoj came to Gurugram in search of a job around seven months ago.

On July 20, Sanoj had told his wife that some persons abused and beat him under the influence of alcohol. According to Sanoj's brother, the same people allegedly killed his brother.

On this complaint, a case of murder was registered at the Kherki Daula police station.

Ajay suspected his wife of having an extra-marital relationship with Sanoj. As part of a plan, both the accused along with the deceased consumed alcohol. Later, they allegedly beat Sanoj to death and dumped his body using an auto rickshaw, which has been recovered from the possession of the accused, said Varun Dahiya, ACP Crime.