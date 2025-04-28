Gurugram Police arrests wanted criminal on the run for 25 years

Gurugram, Apr 28 (PTI) Gurugram Police on Monday said it arrested a criminal who was on the run for 25 years in a case of firing.

The accused was initially arrested in 1997 but after getting bail, he fled to Nepal and lived in Assam and Nepal in disguise, they added.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Rajkumar alias Thapa, a native of Nepal.

Later he was declared a proclaimed offender and a reward of Rs 10,000 was also declared on his arrest. The police finally arrested the accused near Sahara Mall on Monday. PTI COR MNK MNK