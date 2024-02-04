Gurugram Police ASI hit by biker at check post

Gurugram, Feb 4 (PTI) A Gurugram Police assistant sub-inspector was hit by a bike rider at a drunk-driving check post he was manning, police said on Sunday.

Advertisment

The ASI was thrown to the ground but the rider was caught by his colleague who was present there, they said.

The injured ASI was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

According to police, a barricade was set up by the traffic police near 32 Milestone on the Delhi-Jaipur highway on Friday night.

Advertisment

The checkpoint was manned by Zonal officer ASI Dinesh Kumar and his team.

While he was at the checkpoint, a bike rider came speeding and hit Kumar in a bid to evade checking.

"The accused was identified as Gaurav, a resident of New Palam Vihar area. An FIR was registered against him at the Civil Lines Police Station," police spokesperson Subhash Boken said. PTI COR VN VN