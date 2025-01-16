Gurugram Police attaches mobile phone bought with proceeds from selling stolen item

Gurugram, Jan 16 (PTI) A mobile phone bought with the proceeds from selling a stolen brass idol was attached in Gurugram, marking the first time the police have attached property acquired through crime under the newly implemented Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

According to the police, a brass idol was stolen from the Chandrashekhar Farmhouse in Bhondsi on August 1 last year and an FIR was registered at Bhondsi police station.

During the investigation, the police arrested three individuals identified as Pankaj, a resident of Aklimpur village; Surender, a resident of Teekli village in Gurugram district; and Imran, a native of Bareilly district in Uttar Pradesh.

"During interrogation, it was revealed that Pankaj and Surender had stolen the idol and sold it to Imran for Rs 15,500. With the money, Pankaj bought a mobile phone. The police have attached the mobile phone, which was purchased using the proceeds from the stolen goods," said a spokesperson for Gurugram police.

