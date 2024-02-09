Gurugram Police begins special campaign to ensure security of ATM booths

Gurugram, Feb 9 (PTI) Gurugram Police has begun a special campaign to ensure the security of ATM booths, officials said on Friday.

The police on Thursday night locked half-dozen ATM booths, including Axis bank in Sohna, which were found without guard, they said.

A notice has also been put up at the shutter of the booths and the police also write to the concerned banks to maintain security measures on the ATMs, officials said.

It is said in the notice that if any customer is having problems due to a locked ATM, he can contact the nearest police station, they said.

DCP, Cyber, Siddhant Jain, said the security of ATMs is a "collective responsibility" of both the police and banks.

"It should be ensured that there is a security guard at every ATM at least during the night. We have not only asked the banks to follow the instructions, but now the police will lock the ATM which is not guarded at night," Jain said.

As per the RBI guidelines, the banks may also roll out a comprehensive e-surveillance mechanism at the ATMs to timely alerts and quick response.

Despite all the instructions, most of the ATMs can be seen without guard in the entire city, police said. PTI COR AS AS