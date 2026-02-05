Gurugram Police bulldozes gangster's occupation on govt land

Gurugram, Feb 5 (PTI) Gurugram Police bulldozed an occupation of government land allegedly acquired through crime, officials said on Thursday.

According to the police, the three bigha land of Haryana State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) in Phase 4, Sector-37, was illegally occupied by Ricky, a resident of Khandsa village, who had reportedly constructed a parking lot there.

The occupation was demolished on Wednesday, by a joint team of police and enforcement led by Sector 37 SHO Manjeet, with the assistance of District Town Planner RS Batth, the spokesperson of Gurugram police said.

"The gangster Ricky is a habitual criminal and is now lodged in jail in a case registered at Sector 50 police station. A total of 31 cases have been registered against him, including two in Rewari and 29 in Gurugram," he added.

In December last year, Gurugram police demolished 'Ricky Ki Mandi', he added.

"Such action against criminals and illegal encroachers will continue in future also, and those who play with law and order will not be spared under any circumstances", a senior police officer said. PTI COR SHS