Gurugram police bust dating app extortion gang, arrest four

Gurugram, Sep 30 (PTI) Four persons have been arrested for allegedly extorting money from people whom they befriended on an LGBTQ dating app, police here said on Saturday.

The accused who were nabbed from Delhi on Friday night used to threaten the victims to leak their private videos online, they added.

The victim filed a complaint on September 4 at the Sector 29 police station here, saying he was duped of Rs 95,000 and his mobile phone by accused.

The complainant said that on September 3, he went out with one Keshav, whom he through the Grindr dating app . When they were returning in a car, Keshav alighted at a place to attend nature's call. While he was away, three masked men entered the car and assaulted the complainant.

The trio disrobed the victim and snatched his mobile phone and wallet. They fled the spot when they saw a PCR van approaching, the complaint said.

The complainant later found that Rs 95,000 had been withdrawn from his account and subsequently lodged a police complaint on September 4, it added.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was lodged and police on Friday night nabbed the four accused -- Keshav alias Kesu alias Kritvik (26), Mohammad Hussain alias Appu (22), Ravi Verma (23), Pradeep alias Deepu (22), all residents of Prahladpur in Delhi, the police said.

Keshav, the gang's kingpin, is a BBA graduate and Hussain has completed matriculation, while Ravi and Pradeep did not complete matriculation, they added.

All the accused were produced in a city court today and police have taken all on two days police remand for questioning, a senior police officer said.

Explaining the gang's modus operandi, ACP (Crime) Varun Dahiya said the prime accused Keshav used to initially befriend people on Grindr dating app and invite them to meet him. Taking the opportunity, his aides used to forcibly disrobe the victim and made their video. They later threatened to make the video viral and demanded for money in return. They also used to force the victim to share their bank account details and password.

The accused were lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail for a similar crime and were released only some time ago, the ACP said. PTI COR RPA