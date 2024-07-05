Gurugram police bust fake call centre involved in duping foreigners, 4 held

Gurugram, Jul 5 (PTI) Gurugram cyber crime police busted a fake call centre being run from a house in Sector 55 area here and arrested four people on Friday, police said.

The accused were duping foreign nationals on the pretext of online ticket booking for sports matches and concerts, they said.

Four headphones, 4 laptops and 4 chargers were recovered from their possession, they added.

According to the police, after getting a tip off they raided the house on Friday.

They failed to show any valid OSP licences of Department of Telecommunications or any other agreement/MoU related to their work, they said.

Following this, the owner of the fake call centre Sonu along with Akash Chauhan alias Sky, Suraj Kumar Bharti and Seemant Raghav were arrested.

An FIR was registered against the accused at cyber crime east police station under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act, police said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused used to post on the internet in the name of booking tickets for concerts and matches abroad and dupe foreigners, they said.

During ticket booking, these people make the callers buy gift cards by telling them that there is a problem with their debit/credit card, police said .

"By asking for the numbers of those gift cards, they get those gift card numbers redeemed from their Chinese links through Telegram and deposit that money in their crypto wallet,” ACP (cyber) Priyanshu Dewan said.

"Sonu gives 50 per cent share of the profit to his partner Akash. Apart from this, Sonu hired Suraj and Seemant for calling, to whom he gives 30 per cent share from the amount earned in the fraud," he said.