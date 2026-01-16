Gurugram Police bust international gang involved in cheating, arrest one

Gurugram, Jan 16 (PTI) Gurugram Police busted an international syndicate involved in cheating in the name of providing iPhones at cheap rates and arrested an active member of the gang here, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the gang members had allegedly lured a man from Nepal in the name of providing an iPhone at a cheap rate and called him in a Gurugram hotel on December 29 last year, where they robbed him of Rs 2 lakh and a mobile phone.

According to the complaint filed by a Nepalese, Bharat Shahi, two Indians met him in Nepal and promised to order an iPhone from the US and deliver it at a low price.

When Shahi arrived in India from Nepal with Rs 2 lakh to buy an iPhone, the accused called him to a hotel they had booked in the Sushant Lok area to deliver the device, he said.

When Bharat went to the bathroom, the accused stole Rs 2 lakh and a mobile phone from him and fled after locking Shahi in the hotel room, police said.

During investigating, police arrested Mohammad Ghalib Raza, 30, an active member of the gang from Delhi, on Thursday. The accused, a native of Bihar's Sitamarhi district, lived as a tenant in Delhi's Paharganj area, they added.

Raza, during interrogation, revealed that he is an active member of an organised international gang of fraudsters, the spokesperson of Gurugram police said.

He, along with his associates, lures foreign nationals to India with the promise of cheap electronic gadgets and commits fraud and theft, the spokesperson said.

He received a share of Rs 50,000 from the Rs 2 lakh defrauded from the Nepalese man, and he has been involved in several similar crimes in India and Nepal, the spokesperson added.

The police are interrogating the accused, he said. PTI COR SHS SHS