Gurugram police busts call centre harassing people over bank loan recovery, 8 arrested

Gurugram, Sep 19 (PTI) Police here have busted a call centre of a bank loan recovery agency where workers were allegedly harassing people by abusing them, sending obscene voice notes and making repeated auto calls, officials said on Friday.

Eight persons, including seven women and the call centre operator, were arrested during the raid. Police also recovered 10 mobile phones, 26 SIM cards, a dialer machine and a laptop from the premises, they said.

The action followed a complaint filed by a woman on September 12, alleging harassment through abusive calls, foul language and repeated auto calls from different numbers for loan recovery.

An FIR was registered at the cyber-crime police station (east) based on her complaint.

During investigation, the police team raided the call centre in Dabdi, Delhi, on Tuesday and arrested the accused -- Gazala Praveen (20), Isha Verma (24), Kahkasha Bano (26), Mauris Sinha (26), Mukesh Chauhan (35), Reena Bisht (28), Roshni (27) and Rosy (23).

The operator, Mukesh Chauhan, had been running the call centre for the last two years to recover bank loans, police said.

"The accused repeatedly called loan defaulters or their relatives, used filthy language and sent obscene voice notes. Those who resisted were harassed through auto calls from different numbers," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cyber) Priyanshu Dewan said.

Mukesh revealed that he received 17 per cent commission from the bank for loan recoveries, of which 3 per cent was given to the women employees, along with a monthly salary of Rs 15,000, the officer said.

"We are questioning the accuse," he added.