Gurugram Police busts fake call centre cheating US citizens

Gurugram, Dec 19 (PTI) Gurugram Police has busted a fake call centre that was allegedly cheating US citizens on the pretext of providing technical support by creating a fake website of an accounting company, said police.

A total of 18 accused, including the fake call centre's manager and eight women were arrested, they said, adding that 17 CPUs were recovered from their possession.

A team of cyber police led by Inspector Naveen Kumar conducted a raid last night after getting a tip off that a fake call centre was being run from plot number 270 in Udyog Vihar Phase 2, where people from the USA were allegedly defrauded. When the team reached, men and women were on computers and were busy making calls, officials said.

During investigation, the team found that they did not possess any valid OSP licences of the Department of Telecommunications or any other valid document related to their work. They were running the fake call centre in the name of a renowned accounting company, said police.

Police arrested 18 accused, including the manager of the call centre and eight women workers. The arrested accused were identified as Gaurav Bakshi (manager), Devashish Chatarjee, Anmol, Kanishk Narula, Ajish Mathyu, Kunal, Devender Devgan, Hitesh Malik, Rohit Singh, Aryman Thakur, Nidhi, Sita, Muskan, Bhawna, Shivani, Lahingnehat Haykip, Sharon and Nagmanthigcho.

An FIR was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the BNS and IT Act at the cyber-crime police station, south, they added. PTI COR MNK MNK