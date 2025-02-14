Gurugram Police busts fake call centre in Delhi, 8 held

Gurugram, Feb 14 (PTI) Police have busted a fake call centre, run in a rented house in Delhi's Badarpur area and have arrested eight people, officials said on Friday.

The matter came to light on February 4 after a man filed a complaint of being duped of Rs 18,000 under the pretext of providing a loan, police said.

The complainant told the police, that a man, who posed as an official from Axis Bank, promised to provide loans and took the amount in the name of filing charges, police said.

During the investigation, the police conducted raids and busted a fake call centre in Badarpur on Thursday. Eight people were arrested, including six women, police said. They also recovered 25 mobile phones and wifi dongles from their possession.

"During interrogation, the accused revealed that they used to commit fraud by calling people and getting them to transfer money to get loans. In return for this work, the accused got a salary and a commission from the defrauded amount," police said.

The accused have been running the fake call centre since May 2024. Further investigation into the matter is underway, police added. PTI COR HIG HIG