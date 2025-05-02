Gurugram Police busts inter-state vehicle theft gang, 2 held

Gurugram, May 2 (PTI) Police busted an inter-state vehicle theft gang and arrested two of its members on Friday, officials said.

According to police, the team of anti-vehicle theft led by Inspector Subhash Kumar arrested the accused, Nadeem and Haider, while they were on their way to sell the stolen vehicles.

The police have recovered seven stolen motorcyles and a master key from their possession which they had stolen from Delhi, Faridabad and Gurugram. An FIR has been registered against them at Akera police station, they added.

"During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had been stealing vehicles from Gurugram, Nuh, Faridabad and Delhi areas for the last seven to eight years. After stealing the vehicles, they would hide them in far-flung areas and later sell them," Gurugram spokesperson said.

"We are questioning the accused after taking them on police remand", he said.