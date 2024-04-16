Gurugram Police busts prostitution racket, rescues 17 women from spa centres

Gurugram, Apr 16 (PTI) Gurugram Police has busted an alleged prostitution racket being run from five spa centres in the city's Manesar area, officials said on Tuesday.

The police rescued 17 women working at these spas while arresting the manager of one of the centres, they said.

The owners of the five spa centres have also been booked, they added.

According to the police, the rescued women were allegedly engaged in prostitution in the spa centres for several months and hail from Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Nepal.

Based on a tip-off, five police teams led by ACP (Headquarters) Sushila were formed to bust the racket, the officials said.

Five cops were sent as decoy customers to these spas to gather information and the police on Monday raided four spa centres in Amrapali Corporate Hub, Sector 2 and another at Sector 1 market, all in Manesar, they said. "These spa centres were running for the last six months. Prostitution business was carried out here in the name of spa," said Virendra Khatri, SHO of Manesar police station.

"The raids were conducted after complaints were received for several days. During the raid, 17 women were rescued from the five spa centres and a manager was arrested. We are trying to nab the owners of these spa centres," Khatri said.

The arrested manager is Lalit Kumar, a native of Hapur in Uttar Pradesh, from Magic Touch spa centre in Sector 1, Manesar, the officials said.

An FIR was registered on Monday against the owners of all the spa centres at the Manesar police station under Sections 3, 4, and 7 of the Immoral Trafficking Act, they added. PTI COR RPA