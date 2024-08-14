Gurugram police commissioner, 11 others from Haryana awarded President's Medal

Gurugram, Aug 14 (PTI) Gurugram Commissioner of Police Vikas Kumar Arora has been selected for the President's Police Medal for distinguished service, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

In addition, 11 other police officers and personnel from Haryana have been selected for the prestigious award, the statement said.

IPS officer Vikas Arora, of 1998 batch, was appointed Gurugram police commissioner in August last year.

The officer was earlier posted as Faridabad police commissioner. He also served as the deputy commissioner of police (east) in Gurugram between 2010 and 2011.

During his tenure as Faridabad police commissioner, Arora had played an important role in crackdown on online fraud cases, which led to the arrest of hundreds of people from across the country between September 2021 till August last year.

He had also served as inspector general of police (IGP) south range (Rewari) from 2020 to 2021.

As per the list shared by the Ministry of Home Affairs on the eve of Independence Day, other officers selected for the President's Police Medal for from Haryana are IPS officers Deepak Saharan, Kamal Deep Goyal, Surinder Singh Bhoria, Vijay Pratap, Deepak, DSP Sandeep Kumar, Inspector Anil Kumar and Om Prakash, Sub-inspectors Ram Niwas, Santosh and ASI Mahender Singh. PTI COR RPA