Gurugram Police Commissioner's Office becomes first in state to get ISO/IEC certificate

Gurugram, Feb 6 (PTI) Gurugram Police Commissioner's Office has become the first in the state to get ISO/IEC certificate for its advanced data security measures, risk management and women safety, an official said.

Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora received the ISO/IEC certificate by SIS Certification Managing Director Arunendra Dwivedi in the police commissioner office on Thursday.

On this occasion, Arora said that the functioning system of any organisation should be prepared in such a way that the work is completed as per the system and then any officer/employee remains working in that organisation.

ISO prepares a similar platform, through which tasks will be completed automatically as per the system, he added.

This certification strengthens trust among stakeholders and sets a standard for law enforcement agencies seeking to strengthen their information security systems.

The scope of this certification for the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Gurugram is to certify information security in critical functions including Arms License, Foreigner Registration Office (FRO), Public Helpline, Background Verification, Women Safety, Cyber Security and Senior Citizen Welfare, he added. PTI COR NB NB