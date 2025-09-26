Gurugram: Police constable suspended for stalking woman, accessing personal information

Gurugram, Sep 26 (PTI) A woman from Gurugram has accused a police constable of stalking her and obtaining her personal information by tracing her car's license plate, police said on Friday.

According to police, the accused constable also sent her a request on Instagram.

Following the woman's complaint, an FIR was registered against the constable, and he has been suspended, police stated.

Shiwangi Peswani, the woman who filed the complaint, claimed that the incident occurred on September 21, around 12.30 am, while she was driving home. She alleged that a police control room (PCR) vehicle followed her car for part of the journey.

Approximately 15 minutes after she arrived home, she allegedly received a comment on one of her Instagram reels from a fake account named Simran Chopra, which read, "Ma'am, are you the same person who came to RD Colony 15 minutes ago?" When Shiwangi asked who the person was, the reply indicated that the police were very vigilant and suggested she communicate via text.

"After this, the policeman retrieved my personal details from my car number and contacted me, asking me to befriend him. When I filed a complaint at the cyber police station, instead of taking action, they asked me to block the policeman. After this, I took the matter to social media," the woman claimed.

Shiwangi then posted a three-minute video on Instagram detailing her experience, which has been viewed by over 32,000 people and has garnered more than 2,000 comments, mostly from women.

"Legal action has already been initiated, including registration of a First Information Report (FIR). Simultaneously, departmental proceedings have also been set into motion. It is further made clear that the matter shall be pursued with utmost seriousness," stated the Gurugram police in a comment on her post on X.

In the video, Shiwangi expressed her shock at how a PCR officer, tasked with ensuring public safety, could track her movements and send unsettling messages.

"The police officer said in his message, 'You are very beautiful; you don't look that old. Would you like to be friends with me? I am about to turn 50. Does that mean I have to protect myself from such things at my age? If I, at nearly 50, have to encounter this, what must young girls face?" she asked, emphasising that she will not rest until the constable faces appropriate consequences.

A spokesperson for the Gurugam police stated that an FIR has been registered based on the woman's complaint and that the constable has been suspended.

"Further probe is underway and action will be taken as per the law," the official added.