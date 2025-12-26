Gurugram Police demolishes hotel built on government land in Farrukhnagar area

Gurugram, Dec 26 (PTI) The Gurugram Police, in its stern stance against criminals and their properties acquired through proceeds of crime, demolished a hotel built on the government land in the Farrukhnagar area, police said on Friday.

The police are using bulldozers to demolish properties of criminals acquired through crime and illegal lands occupied, police said, adding that it was the fifth such action in a week.

The police have prepared a profile of criminals who have acquired property illegally through proceeds of crime and receive financial benefits using the premises, the spokesperson of Gurugram police said.

In this case, a hotel built by Rajat, a resident of Khera Khurrampur in the area, was demolished with the help of Mujahidin, a junior engineer in the PWD department, as the building was built illegally on government land, he added.

The accused has been previously involved in serious crimes like inciting fear among people and possessing illegal weapons.

Rajat has been imprisoned several times, and a total of 10 cases have been registered against him in different police stations of Rewari and Gurugram districts, the spokesperson added.