Gurugram police files FIR against woman for SUV roof stunt

Gurugram, Aug 7 (PTI) Police have registered an FIR after a video of a young woman filming herself while sitting on top of a moving SUV on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway went viral. The authorities have impounded the SUV, too.

Police on Thursday said that they are searching for the accused, who, in the 33-second video, could be seen sitting on the roof of a black Thar with her legs hanging off the front windshield on a rainy day.

The woman is striking different poses and capturing the same with her mobile, said police, adding that the incident took place near Shankar Chowk on August 2.

It is a blatant violation of traffic rules, and action will be taken as per the law, police added. PTI COR AMJ AMJ