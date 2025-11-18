Gurugram Police foil bid to grab NRI couple's properties, key accused held at IGI

Gurugram, Nov 18 (PTI) Gurugram Police have busted a major international fraud gang and foiled an attempt to grab two properties worth crores belonging to an NRI couple using forged documents, officials said on Tuesday.

The main accused was arrested by Gurugram Police in coordination with central agencies at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI Airport) while he was returning to India from London on Monday. He has been identified as Lakhwinder Singh (31), a resident of Nawanshahr in Punjab, they said.

According to police, the investigation revealed that the gang had created a complex international network to execute the fraud. Gang members allegedly obtained fake passports in France in the name of an NRI couple living in the United States.

Based on these forged passports, a General Power of Attorney (GPA) was registered in Konton Obwalden, Switzerland, they added.

Police said the fake GPA was prepared by an individual posing as the complainant’s son, Karan Bhatnagar, even though the NRI couple had no son. This forged GPA was brought into India through the embassy and registered at the collector's office in Gurugram.

Using the same GPA and the name of Karan Bhatnagar, accused Lakhwinder Singh allegedly got the property transfer permission registered in his name in the HUDA office in March 2021.

The fraudulent attempt came to light on September 4, 2021, when the NRI owner received a call from a property dealer who informed him that he had paid an advance of Rs 15 lakh to his "son", Karan Bhatnagar, and was about to transfer Rs 1 crore through RTGS.

The victim later realised that his property had already been transferred to Lakhwinder Singh's name, following which he approached the police, they said.

An FIR was registered at Sadar Police Station on January 3, 2023. During the investigation, police found that Lakhwinder Singh and his wife had travelled to the UK in October 2022.

"Gurugram Police contacted central agencies, and in a well-planned operation, the accused was nabbed on Monday when he arrived at Delhi airport from London after the expiry of his dependent visa. We are questioning the accused," a police spokesperson said.