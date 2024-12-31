Gurugram Police foils robbery bid, 3 held

Gurugram, Dec 31 (PTI) Gurugram Police has foiled a robbery bid by arresting three miscreants from near the Signature Global building on Fazilpur road in Badshahpur, officials said on Tuesday.

One country-made pistol with a cartridge, one iron rod, six mobile phones, one bike, one scooter, and one auto-rickshaw were seized from their possession, police said.

Acting on a tip-off about the trio plotting a robbery near the Signature Global building on Monday night, a police team from Sector 39 conducted a raid and arrested Prakash (26) and Sumit alias Lala (29), both residents of Gurugram, and Devender alias Deva (22) from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

"During interrogation, the accused confessed to have committed nine thefts in different parts of the district. While Prakash was implicated in four criminal cases, Devender had two cases of theft registered against him in Gurugram," a police spokesperson said. PTI COR ARI