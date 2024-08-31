Gurugram police freezes Rs 17.70 lakh stolen by cybercriminals

Gurugram, Aug 31 (PTI) Gurugram cyber police have frozen Rs 17.70 lakh allegedly stolen by cybercriminals, an officer said on Saturday.

A sum of Rs 4 lakh, out of the defrauded amount, has been returned to the victim's account by the police, they said.

According to police, a complaint was filed by a man on July 16 alleging that he received a call from someone who claimed that one of his parcels containing fake passports and drugs had been confiscated.

The caller then transferred the call to someone, who introduced himself as Delhi Police. He threatened the complainant and said they would arrest him in a money laundering case and defrauded him of Rs 17.70 lakh, the officer said.

Based on his complaint, an FIR was lodged and an investigation was initiated, police said.

"With technical assistance, 100 per cent of the defrauded amount of Rs 17.30 lakh was frozen on time. Rs 4 lakh has been returned to the victim's account, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Siddhant Jain, Cyber, said. PTI COR HIG