Gurugram police holds trial run of Video-Based Emergency Response Call Points

Gurugram, Oct 1 (PTI) To assist the public in an emergency, Video-Based Emergency Response Call Points will be installed at approximately 70 locations in Gurugram. A trial for the same was conducted on Wednesday, police said.

According to the police, these call points will have a button that, when pressed, will put anyone in an emergency in touch with Dial 112 (the emergency response support system) and the police control room.

The individual in distress can then register their complaint via the video call, the Gurugram police spokesperson said. Besides, these call points can also be used for two-way communication, the official said.

They will also be available around the clock and equipped with a beacon light to ensure they remain visible from a distance.

In case the call gets disconnected, the control room will be able to re-establish the contact and provide the assistance.

Public announcements can also be made through these points", said Rajesh Mohan, DCP traffic. The Gurugram police and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority will install these call points. PTI COR AMJ AMJ