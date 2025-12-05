Gurugram police issues traffic curbs in Bhondsi area ahead of CJI Surya Kant's visit

Gurugram, Dec 5 (PTI) Gurugram police has issued a traffic advisory for the Bhondsi area in view of the visit of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Surya Kant, who will inaugurate Skill Development initiatives and the Jail Polytechnic on Saturday.

According to the advisory, movement of heavy vehicles will be completely banned on roads leading to the Bhondsi Jail to ensure smooth traffic flow.

"For security reasons, the movement of heavy vehicles from the Sohna Road-Bhondsi Cut to Bhondsi Jail remains banned on Saturday. Similarly, the movement of heavy vehicles will not be allowed on the route to Bhondsi Jail via Golf Course Road,” it said.

It urged commuters to cooperate with traffic personnel to ensure smooth traffic flow. PTI COR OZ OZ