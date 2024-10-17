Gurugram Police launches 'Boys for Change' campaign to foster respect for women

Gurugram, Oct 17 (PTI) The Gurugram Police has launched a campaign named 'Boys for Change' to foster among boys and young men a culture of respect, responsibility, and safe interactions with women, officials said on Thursday.

Advertisment

As part of the campaign, workshops, interactive sessions, and discussions will be held across schools, colleges, and workplaces to initiate conversations that can reshape the attitude of boys and men toward women, an official said.

The initiative seeks to engage boys and young men by encouraging them to develop a deeper understanding of gender sensitivity, consent, and the importance of personal accountability in preventing harassment and violence, he said.

Sharing more on the initiative, a senior police officer said, "The campaign emphasises the critical role young boys play in fostering safer environments both in public and private spaces. Participants will be encouraged to internalise these values early, creating ripple effects that promote respectful behaviour throughout their personal and professional lives." He added that with a goal to impact over 200 educational institutions and workplaces by November 30, the Gurugram Police aim to make this campaign a significant step toward women safety.

Advertisment

Beyond education, the programme will empower participants to act as advocates for positive change, contributing to a future where equality and safety are prioritized, he added.

"This initiative aligns with Haryana's ongoing efforts to tackle the root causes of gender-based violence through awareness, education, and proactive engagement with youth," said a spokesperson of Gurugram Police.

"This campaign reflects the Gurugram Police's unwavering dedication to building safer, more inclusive communities by nurturing respect and responsible behaviour in the younger generation," he added. RPA