Gurugram Police launches Paytm QR code to settle traffic challans

Gurugram, Jan 24 (PTI) Traffic challans can now be settled using a Paytm QR code in Gurugram, police said on Friday.

Keeping in mind the convenience of the people, DCP traffic Virender Vij launched a Paytm QR code for paying challan on Thursday, an official said.

DCP Vij said that this new initiative will not only save people's time but with the help of this Paytm QR, challan can be easily paid for by scanning the code while even sitting at home.

He added that Gurugram is the first district of Haryana where easy payment of challan was started with the help of Paytm QR code and after this, no one will have to visit offices to pay the challan.

"The Paytm QR codes have been pasted in all the police stations, police chowkis, traffic booths and all the police offices in Gurugram district. On scanning this QR from the Paytm app, first of all, it will log in you to the page of Haryana Traffic Police. On which you enter your challan number or vehicle number, after which the challan can be easily paid once the amount of your challan appears on the challan site. Only the challans sent to the court cannot be paid through this Paytm QR code", said DCP Vij. ARD ARD