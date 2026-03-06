Gurugram Police launches 'ShEnergy Hub', 'Digital Saheli' ahead of Women's Day

Gurugram, Mar 6 (PTI) Gurugram Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora on Friday launched a 'ShEnergy Hub' and an anti-deepfake and sextortion rapid response cell, 'Digital Saheli', ahead of International Women's Day to be celebrated on March 8.

The 'ShEnergy Hub' is being set up in the Sector-51 women police station to provide better, and safe facilities to women staff and complainants, officials said.

"'Digital Saheli' is an anti-deepfake and sextortion rapid response cell where women can register complaints from the comfort of their homes while their identity is kept confidential," police said.

While addressing the gathering, Arora said, "In the digital age, women's safety is a top priority." Through 'Digital Saheli', women will be able to immediately file complaints, which will lead to swift investigation and legal action. This cell will be staffed with technical experts, cyber experts, and female police officers, he said.

"This initiative will not only curb crimes like sextortion and deepfakes but will also increase digital literacy and awareness among women," Arora said.

While speaking about 'ShEnergy Hub', the commissioner said that it is not just an improvement of infrastructure but an important initiative towards dignity, cleanliness and sustainability.

"These initiatives by the Gurugram Police will set an example for other cities. 'Digital Saheli' will prove to be a powerful shield in ensuring the digital safety of women", Arora added.