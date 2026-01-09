Gurugram Police launches WhatsApp chatbot to strengthen outreach, digital services

Gurugram, Jan 9 (PTI) The Gurugram Police on Friday launched a WhatsApp chatbot to enhance public outreach and digital services. Citizens can now connect with the police via WhatsApp on 95999-64777, Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora said.

Arora said in a rapidly-developing metropolis like Gurugram, the expectations of citizens too were evolving rapidly. In view of this, Gurugram Police has developed a WhatsApp chatbot to make communication between police and citizens more accessible, quick and reliable.

"The chatbot provides details of nearby police stations, traffic complaints, lost mobile reporting, advisories, helpline numbers, Google map locations and feedback options, making police services faster and more accessible," the CP said in a statement issued here.

He hailed the chatbot as a powerful medium of public service, transparency and accountability aimed at making policing more people-friendly.

"People can report problems like traffic jam, road accident, pothole, waterlogging, road blockage, vehicle breakdown," Arora said, adding that photo upload facility, location sharing and reference ID on complaints were also available on the chatbot.

Listing the utilities of the chatbot, the statement said, emergency services and helpline numbers, reporting of lost mobile phones, a feedback and complaint window, and advisories and tips related to cybersecurity, and women's and citizen safety would now be available on a single digital platform. CP Arora appealed to citizens to make maximum use of the WhatsApp chatbot service and cooperate with the police in building a safe, smart and cooperative society, the statement added.