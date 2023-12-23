Gurugram Police nab three thieves, constable attacked during chase

Gurugram, Dec 23 (PTI) Three thieves riding a motorbike were arrested here after a chase, while a fourth member of the gang escaped by allegedly attacking a constable on his head with a screwdriver, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on the Dwarka Expressway Thursday late night when a police team was on night patrol, the police said.

The police received a tip-off that four persons were coming from Sarai Alavardi here to commit some criminal act, following which barricades were put up to nab the accused, they added.

Seeing the cops, the accused started turning around their motorbike, during which the vehicle went out of control and all of them fell on the road. They got up and started running when the cops chased them and managed to nab three of them.

The fourth accused escaped by allegedly hitting Constable Praveen on his head with a screwdriver, leaving him seriously injured.

The injured constable has been admitted to the Civil Hospital.

An FIR was registered at the Bajghera police station against the four persons on Friday, said Sub-Inspector Virender Singh, the investigating officer.

It was later revealed that the four accused were previously involved in many criminal cases, including theft, Singh said.

The arrested men have been identified as Bijendra alias Koki, Harkesh and Karambir, he added.

On checking a bag found with Bijendra, the police found two screwdrivers, an iron rod and some coins, the SI said.

"The arrested accused were produced in a city court and sent to judicial custody, while we are conducting raids to nab the absconding accused," he added. PTI COR RPA