Gurugram police nabs 3 women for shoplifting worth almost Rs 10 lakh from Reliance store

Gurugram, Oct 15 (PTI) Three women were arrested for stealing goods worth lakhs of rupees from the MG Road Reliance Retail Store, police said on Wednesday.

A total of 31 items of clothing and other stolen items were recovered from their possession, said police.

The store manager had filed a complaint on August 11, reporting theft of 936 items worth Rs 9,43,000, which the firm had detected during an audit.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at DLF Phase II Police Station, and an investigation was taken up.

Police made three arrests on Tuesday and identified the accused as Soni alias Sakshi, Sangeeta Tiwari, and Vasundhara, all natives of Bihar who are at present living as tenants in the Chakkarpur area.

"During interrogation, the woman confessed that they had stolen many items in the last six months during their visit to the store on the pretext of shopping. All three were produced in a city court today and sent into judicial custody," a police spokesperson said. PTI COR VN VN