Gurugram police nabs convicted criminal on the run for 20 years

Gurugram, Jan 14 (PTI) Police have arrested a man who had jumped parole 20 years ago while serving a ten-year sentence in Bhondsi jail for selling illegal drugs, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Zahid, is a resident of Alwar in Rajasthan. He was sentenced on November 29, 2004, and was released on parole on May 17, 2006. He was required to surrender at the District Jail in Gurugram by June 29, 2006. However, he failed to report back after his parole period expired, leading to an FIR being registered at Sohna police station, police said.

"The team of the crime unit, Sector 39, arrested parole jumper Zahid from Khairthal in Rajasthan on Wednesday. After absconding, Zahid had been living in various locations under the assumed name Hamid. The Gurugram Police had also announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for his arrest," the spokesperson of the Gurugram police said.

The police are currently questioning Zahid. PTI COR MPL MPL