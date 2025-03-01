Gurugram Police nabs inter-state criminal carrying a reward of Rs 20,000

Gurugram, Mar 1 (PTI) Gurugram Police nabbed an interstate criminal carrying a reward of Rs 20,000 on his head after a brief encounter during which the accused was injured by a bullet shot in his leg, an official said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Aleem (30), a resident of Sahasan village, Jurhera, in the Deeg district of Rajasthan. He was involved in cases of theft and robbery, the police added.

According to the police, Sub Inspector Lalit Kumar, in-charge of the crime unit in Manesar, received information that a criminal was riding a bike coming from Panchgaon towards Gurugram with illegal weapons.

Acting on this information, a barricade was set up by the police team near Polytechnic College, Manesar, on NH 48, Kumar said.

After some time, a bike was seen approaching the checkpoint. When the police team signalled the rider to stop, the bike rider attempted to flee, causing the bike to fall. The accused then started running while firing at the police team, Kumar added.

One bullet hit the bulletproof jacket of a police employee, who narrowly escaped. In retaliatory action, the police opened fire, and one bullet hit the accused in the leg, causing him to fall to the ground. He was then nabbed by the police team, Kumar said.

A bike, a country-made pistol, and 8 empty bullet shells were recovered from the spot.

The accused was admitted to the civil hospital for treatment.

An FIR has been registered at the Manesar police station, the police said.

"A total of 8 rounds were fired during the encounter, 6 from the accused’s side and 2 from the police. The accused had committed a robbery in 2024 in Sector 65, within the jurisdiction of the police station, and had been absconding. The Gurugram police had announced a reward of Rs 20,000 for his capture. It was revealed that 22 cases related to theft and robbery were registered against the accused in Gurugram, Delhi, and Rajasthan. The accused is currently undergoing treatment and will be arrested once discharged from the hospital," said the spokesperson of Gurugram police.

