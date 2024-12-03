Gurugram police nabs two inter-state criminals after brief encounter

Gurugram: Gurugram Police nabbed two inter-state criminals after a brief encounter, they said.

Police chased the accused when they were allegedly fleeing after stealing jewelleries from a house in the Palam Vihar area in their car on Monday night. During cross firing, both the accused were injured by bullet shots in their legs, and have been admitted to the hospital for treatment, they added.

More than four dozen cases related to theft, robbery and illegal weapons are registered against both the accused in many states. A car, two illegal pistols, cartridges, an ATM card and stolen jewelleries worth Rs 10 lakh were recovered from their possession, said police.

According to police, when they tried to stop the car at a checkpoint, it tried to flee and the driver allegedly opened fire. In retaliatory action, police also opened fire in which two accused were injured.

The arrested accused were identified as Ranjit Soni (36), a resident of Sangam Vihar in Delhi and Tanzeer Alam (29), a native of the Bettiah district in Bihar.

Police have recovered stolen jewelleries worth Rs 10 lakh, the car used in the crime, two pistols, four live cartridges and 9 empty bullets, a bag, mask and an ATM card from their possession.