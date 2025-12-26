Gurugram: Police raid 'illegal' farmhouse party, organiser held

Gurugram, Dec 26 (PTI): The Gurugram Police raided an "illegal" party at a farmhouse here and arrested the main organiser, officials said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Surender Phogat, ACP Badshahpur, conducted the raid at the farmhouse near Raisina village in the Aravalli hills. "A large number of people, including women, were found present at the gathering," they said.

The organiser, identified as Anand alias Andy, a resident of Ghaziabad district, was apprehended from a room on the premises.

During the search, police recovered 130 grams of charas, 101 bottles of beer, 23 bottles of foreign liquor and a music system, they said.

A case has been registered at Bhondsi police station and the accused organiser is being questioned, they added. PTI COR AKY