Gurugram Police recovers Rs 1.32 crore from cyber fraudsters, returns money to victim

Gurugram, Apr 11 (PTI) Police here recovered Rs 1.32 crore of defrauded money from cyber fraudsters and returned it to the victim who was duped by them, officials said on Thursday.

According to the Gurugram cyber police, a man had filed a complaint to the cyber east police station on February 3 alleging that fraudsters duped him of Rs 1.32 crore on the pretext of investing in the stock market through WhatsApp.

An FIR was registered and seven people, including two employees of Yes Bank, were arrested, police said.

The arrested accused were identified as Pinki, Vikar, Prakash, Dharmender, Suraj and Pooja, they said.

The defrauded amount was returned to the complainant at the office of ACP cyber Priyanshu Diwan on Thursday, police said.

"The victim expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the hard work of Inspector Savit Kumar and his team. It is a big achievement for our cyber police,” ACP Diwan said. PTI COR NB NB