Gurugram Police says no march without permission as Hindu groups plan another yatra

Gurugram, Aug 11 (PTI) Amid a call by some Hindu groups to "complete" on August 28 the religious march that was attacked last month in Nuh triggering a communal riot, the Gurugram police Friday appealed to the residents not to take out any rally or procession without permission.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession called the 'Braj Mandal Yatra' was attacked by a mob on July 31 in Nuh which triggered a communal riot that spread to neighbouring districts, killing six people.

VHP division minister Devender Singh told PTI on Friday, "All the Hindu groups decided to complete the yatra on August 28 which was attacked on July 31 in Nuh. Hope that the yatra will be completed with admiration and enthusiasm." Also, a message has been doing the rounds on social media that the "Mewat Dharma Yatra will be completed on August 28, 2023".

It also claimed the yatra covering the entire area of Manesar will be flagged off from the Baba Nyaramdas Mandir Gaushala.

In an official statement, the Gurugram Police Friday requested the general public to refrain from raising provocative slogans, making speeches, carrying banners or indulging in acts that may hurt the sentiments of any community and disturb the peace.

"We have not made this appeal for any specific procession. The situation is normal in the district and we appealed only to maintain peace, law and order in the district," said Varun Dahiya, ACP crime.

Meanwhile, most people offered Friday prayers at their homes with very few turning up at mosques. Police said they deployed personnel around all mosques, idgahs and at open spaces.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State Rao Inderjit Singh met representatives of various social organisations and villagers of Tigra, Badshahpur, Palda and Wazirabad in at a PWD rest house on Friday.

He appealed them to maintain peace and order.

He said apart from being the financial capital of Haryana, Gurugram has a distinct identity of its own at the global level.

"Such incidents are unfortunate in a developed city like Gurugram. G-20 meeting is proposed in Delhi in the month of September. In such a situation, while maintaining peace and order in Haryana, we all have to make collective efforts so that such incidents do not occur in future," he added.

He said police are taking action against those responsible for the riots "During this, refrain from making any kind of statements or demonstrations till the completion of the investigation. The situation is normal in the district and a close watch is being kept by the central and state government on those spreading any kind of fake news, rumour or provocative speeches through social media," Rao said.

He said no innocent would be punished and no guilty spared.

Earlier, he also visited the Medanta Hospital and met policemen injured during the clashes in Nuh. Two police personnel are still at the hospital, while others have been discharged.

Rao met the youths and their families at the Lakhuwas village in Sohna who are injured during. PTI COR TIR TIR