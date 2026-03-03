Gurugram Police secure victim compensation from proceeds of crime in fraud case

Gurugram, Mar 3 (PTI) A woman duped of Rs 14.5 lakh has been directly compensated by auctioning the car bought by the accused using the proceeds of crime, an action Gurugram police claimed is a first in the country under the BNSS, 2023.

The case was registered at Sector 10A police station, where the accused allegedly duped the woman, promising her marriage, and used the money to purchase a car, police said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (West) Abhilaksh Joshi said the investigation revealed that the vehicle had been brought entirely from the proceeds of crime.

Police moved a petition in court under Section 107 (1) (empowers police to apply for court-ordered attachment of property suspected to be proceeds of crime) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), seeking confiscation of the vehicle.

The accused admitted before the court that the car was purchased using the defrauded amount, the ACP said.

The court passed a confiscation order on January 21, Joshi added.

After issuing a public notice through the deputy commissioner’s office, the vehicle was put up for e-auction on the government’s e-Auction India portal, where the highest bid of Rs 1.30 lakh was received.

“On February 26, after informing the court, a cheque of Rs 11.30 lakh was handed over by the successful bidder directly to the victim in court,” he added.

“Thus, under the provisions of BNSS, direct compensation to the victim from the actual proceeds of crime was accomplished for the first time in India", he said. PTI COR OZ OZ