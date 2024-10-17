Gurugram police seizes 4 quintals of camel meat

Gurugram, Oct 17 (PTI) Gurugram police arrested a man in possession of 4 quintals of camel meat, an officer said Thursday.

Shahid, the accused, was held while he was carrying the meat in a pickup truck Wednesday evening.

According to police, its cow protection team had received information that the camel meat was being transported in a small truck to be sold in Delhi and other areas.

The cow protection team along with a police team set up a checkpoint at Subhash Chowk and seized the meat intercepting the vehicle.

ASI Jaibeer of the cow protection team identified Shahid as a native of Nuh district's Ghasera village.

"His vehicle and camel meat has been seized. We are questioning the accused," he said PTI COR VN VN