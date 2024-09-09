Gurugram police seizes over Rs 9 lakh cash from village during raid

Gurugram, Sep 9 (PTI) Police have seized over Rs 9 lakh in cash, allegedly unaccounted for, from a man in a village here, following a raid on Monday, an officer said.

The accused was identified as Dharambir Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi, they said.

According to police, a team of the Sikandarpur Crime Branch received information that a tenant living in a house in Nathupur village had some illegal Indian currency notes in his possession.

Following this, they conducted a raid and informed the owner of the house, police said.

"When the police searched the room in the presence of the landlord, cash worth Rs 9.3 lakh was recovered from there. Dharambir Singh was interrogated regarding the cash but he could not give any satisfactory answer. On which the police seized the cash and informed the Income Tax Department for further action", a spokesperson of Gurugram police said. PTI COR HIG